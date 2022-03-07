Cambridge 0 Shrewsbury 0 - Player ratings

Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Possibly his simplest afternoon of the League One season. Did not have a single effort on target to save. Another clean sheet.

Coasted 6

Matthew Pennington

Defended really well. Cleared from big forward Ironside on a number of occasions. Such a smart defender, gets his body in the right place.

Intelligence 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

The skipper was an important part of his side recording another clean sheet. Was a dominant figure in Town’s box and cleared well.

Dominant 7

Tom Flanagan

For the first time since arriving, looked a dominant threat in the opposition’s box. Could’ve had a couple of early goals. A cool customer with the ball.

Silky 8

Elliott Bennett

Had another really good game for his side. His set-piece delivery seems to be getting better as the season goes on. Excellent balls in from open play too.

On the money 8

Tyrese Fornah

Keeps improving and this was his best game for the club. Does well physically, is athletic and also used the ball well. Positive.

Impressed 8

Luke Leahy

Another masterful midfield display and his side’s best threat on goal. Inches wide from distance, somehow denied by Mitov from a header and only he knows how late open goal didn’t go in.

Threat 8

George Nurse

Looks good in new left wing-back role. Close to his first Town goal soon after half-time shooting wide. Good energy to join in attacks.

Dynamic 7

Tom Bloxham

Show of faith in the teen, starting a third game in a week, and he gave another good shift. No chances on goal but no shortage of confidence and energy.

Confident 6

Ryan Bowman

Battled ever so hard in a thankless role up against two big U’s centre-halves. He is begging for that key chance in front of goal to drop his way but should’ve had that key last-gasp assist for Leahy.

Handful 7

Daniel Udoh

Looks in good shape and possibly at his sharpest for a good few weeks here. Lively from the off with strikes at goal but had to hit the target from that close-range diving header in the second half.

Sharp 8

Substitutes