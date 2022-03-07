Notification Settings

Cambridge 0 Shrewsbury 0 - Player ratings

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated:

Check out Lewis Cox's player ratings after Shrewsbury's draw at Cambridge

Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Possibly his simplest afternoon of the League One season. Did not have a single effort on target to save. Another clean sheet.

Coasted 6

Matthew Pennington

Defended really well. Cleared from big forward Ironside on a number of occasions. Such a smart defender, gets his body in the right place.

Intelligence 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

The skipper was an important part of his side recording another clean sheet. Was a dominant figure in Town’s box and cleared well.

Dominant 7

Tom Flanagan

For the first time since arriving, looked a dominant threat in the opposition’s box. Could’ve had a couple of early goals. A cool customer with the ball.

Silky 8

Elliott Bennett

Had another really good game for his side. His set-piece delivery seems to be getting better as the season goes on. Excellent balls in from open play too.

On the money 8

Tyrese Fornah

Keeps improving and this was his best game for the club. Does well physically, is athletic and also used the ball well. Positive.

Impressed 8

Luke Leahy

Another masterful midfield display and his side’s best threat on goal. Inches wide from distance, somehow denied by Mitov from a header and only he knows how late open goal didn’t go in.

Threat 8

George Nurse

Looks good in new left wing-back role. Close to his first Town goal soon after half-time shooting wide. Good energy to join in attacks.

Dynamic 7

Tom Bloxham

Show of faith in the teen, starting a third game in a week, and he gave another good shift. No chances on goal but no shortage of confidence and energy.

Confident 6

Ryan Bowman

Battled ever so hard in a thankless role up against two big U’s centre-halves. He is begging for that key chance in front of goal to drop his way but should’ve had that key last-gasp assist for Leahy.

Handful 7

Daniel Udoh

Looks in good shape and possibly at his sharpest for a good few weeks here. Lively from the off with strikes at goal but had to hit the target from that close-range diving header in the second half.

Sharp 8

Substitutes

Unused: Burgoyne, Pierre, Daniels, Bondswell, Craig, Caton, Janneh.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

