Analysis: Shrewsbury did everything but score

Elliott Bennett looks to get the ball in under pressure from James Brophy of Cambridge at the Abbey Stadium Town striker Ryan Bowman beats two Cambridge players to a header Aaron Pierre and Tyrese Fornah

His Shrewsbury Town side also made their intentions quite clear in miserable conditions at Cambridge on Saturday. But it was only good enough for a point in a second successive 0-0.

Quite how this match finished scoreless is anyone’s guess. The visitors did everything but find the net in a one-sided affair, including 21 efforts at goal – further evidence of more attacking intent.

It is hardly top secret that Town want to push to mid-table. They have spent almost the entirety of the campaign in the lower reaches of the table, straddling and, ultimately, just doing enough at times to keep themselves afloat above the bottom four.

But the club, staff and squad have always had aspirations to do better. That was the aim before a ball was kicked and remained even during and after an arduous start.

Cotterill pointed out the gap between his side and 12th is thinner than the margin between Town and 21st – with an extended run of consistent form over the next eight weeks it is possible to secure what would be a positive final position.

There is no reason why Town cannot climb at least a few places higher than 17th before the season’s end.

The form over the last week is encouraging, possibly among the best run of games in terms of consistency this season. Shrews should feel confident they have clicked into a grove.

How a week can change the story in football.

Heading to Burton Albion two Saturdays ago on a long winless run with just their sole league away win and having lost key midfield duo Josh Vela and David Davis, things looked tough to say the least.

There had been some good, competitive displays amid that period, but wins were sparse.

But that all-important win in nearby Staffordshire has been well backed up, albeit only by two points in back-to-back stalemates, but in two excellent performances among Shrewsbury’s best of the season.

The second half against leaders Rotherham on Tuesday boosted the spirits among supporters, who saw their side crash wave after wave of attacks at the leaders. If Rotherham was waves then helpless Cambridge – a very solid home outfit in their maiden season back at the level – were hit by a tsunami.

Unfortunately the lasting damage caused to Dimitar Mitov’s net was minimal, with some heroics from the keeper to thank for that, but the storm just kept coming.

Just four of Town’s 21 efforts at goal were on target and that has to be the next area to improve, to make these moments in front of goal count, to put opposition to bed and claim your rewards.

There were occasions Shrewsbury had to do better in front of goal.

Top scorer Daniel Udoh’s diving header inside the six-yard box flew well over the top. You’d have backed him to score after a fine run met Elliott Bennett’s typically excellent delivery, but it cleared the woodwork by some distance. The moment to dwell on, however, came in the ninth minute of 10 added on. It was about as agonising a miss can get.

Luke Leahy, who was excellent once again, slid in amid a boggy mud-bath of a six yard box to read Ryan Bowman’s header from Bennett’s cross smartly. He made it on time, it looked a formality, any touch would do, any, but somehow it evaded him. Town fans behind that goal couldn’t believe it.

Leahy, ironically, had gone closer still from 25 yards, when his wand of a left foot missed the upright by a few inches.

The same man was denied by a Mitov wonder save low to the keeper’s right from a stooped header.

Town will at least be enthused by how they peppered Mitov’s net. If they continue to play to the same level, and force the same sheer volume of strikes in and around the opposition’s box, they will be rewarded.

Town drawing a blank is, of course, nothing new this season. They have netted 31 times in 36 games, just above the bottom three efforts of 28, 28 and 29. Their expected goals (xG) had them 14th, rather than 17th, before the onslaught at Cambridge, which suggests chances but a lacking killer touch.

The impressive rearguard must be highlighted, however.

Three clean sheets in a row means 11 for the season, among the top five in the division. Salop boast the third-meanest defensive record in the league.