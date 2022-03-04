Cambridge v Shrewsbury - Match preview

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town and Ben Wiles of Rotherham United (AMA) Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill on the touchline during the Sky Bet League One match at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Shrewsbury. Picture date: Tuesday March 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Shrewsbury. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.. George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town. Town’s George Nurse has switched from left centre-back across to wing-back and has performed well after Steve Cotterill’s side lost Nathanael Ogbeta Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill on the touchline during the Sky Bet League One match at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Shrewsbury. Picture date: Tuesday March 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Shrewsbury. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.. George Nurse has impressed down Shrewsbury’s left-hand side in the last two games after being switched to a wing-back role by manager Steve Cotterill

Nathanael Ogbeta, the regular left wing-back, departed for Swansea City on January deadline day, which led boss Steve Cotterill into a re-shuffle.

Town aren’t short of left-siders and the answer was relatively straight-forward. George Nurse, historically an attack-minded full-back and even winger, has moved out to wing-back.

And deadline day recruit Tom Flanagan, the versatile defender from Sunderland, has filled the gap vacated by Nurse.

Nurse, 22, is likely to continue at left wing-back for Town at mid-table Cambridge United tomorrow. The former Bristol City youngster won his first corporate man-of-the match award of the season with his performance against leaders Rotherham – in which he almost stole the headlines with a stunning piledriver.

Nurse, to his credit, took to an alien position of left centre-half like a duck to water this season, but is relishing the chance in a more familiar role.

He said on the wing-back slot: “I’ve really enjoyed it, to be fair, it’s allowed me to get forward more.

“(To be) creative, putting balls into the box, having shots. Flano (Tom Flanagan) has come in and is helping me a lot, he talks through the game, it’s really good to have that experienced head back there.

“Yeah, definitely (it was more natural), this season’s the first time I’ve played left of a back three, so it was new for me, but as long as I’m playing then I don’t mind.

“It allows me to get forward, obviously you’ve got your defensive duties still, but it’s more one-on-one defending, which I need to switch on to again. I’m enjoying my time there.”

Town’s new-look back three also appear to be settling well, with back-to-back clean sheets against Burton and the Millers leading to a crucial four points.

Nurse added: “Flano’s got that experience, he’s a good player, very composed in defence which is good for us, I think we need that, someone who can get us playing. He’s done brilliantly.

“All of the back three, Penno (Matthew Pennington), Ethan (Ebanks-Landell) and Flano are very talkative, it helps the team push forward, it keeps people switched on.”

Boss Cotterill explained Nurse’s switch from centre-half to wing-back: “It’s only more athletically, but he’s 22 years of age.

“A lot of the game is the same there. For what you would gain in being left-sided centre-back, I don’t think you’d lose it by him being left wing-back.

“When he first came in here, he was going to be that left wing-back stroke left-sided centre-back cover.

“He can do left-back in a (back) four, which is then completely different if you know what I mean.

“I think he’s done great this year, George, and it goes back to what we try to do.”

“You can’t do it in every position, but it’s nice to have that flexibility where people can move to positions.

“We’ve seen numerous times where teams have one left-sided centre-back or one left-back and no-one to fill in when you need someone. I always bear that flexibility in mind.”

Tomorrow’s hosts Cambridge, playing in the third tier for the first time in a couple of decades, have impressed this term and sit 13th.

The U’s enjoyed an eight-game run at the turn of the year in which they lost just once, on penalties. Mark Bonner’s side climbed to mid-table, having also made the FA Cup fourth round by beating Newcastle. They lost last season’s promotion-winning top goalscorer Paul Mullin to Wrexham.