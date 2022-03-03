Steve Cotterill: Tom Flanagan's calmness boosts Shrewsbury

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time (AMA)

The centre-half, a deadline day signing from Sunderland in January, has made a positive impression on the manager and supporters alike.

Flanagan, 30, has played a key role in helping his new side to back-to-back clean sheets in an important four-point haul against Burton and Rotherham in recent days.

“I thought at the time Tom is going to be a good signing for us – and he is,” Cotterill said of the defender, who helped Town to their 10th clean sheet in 35 games against the leaders on Tuesday night.

“He’s in there and it looks like he’s been there all season.

“It looks like he brings a calmness, his positional sense is good.”

Cotterill has spoken of how the experienced former Burton defender’s passion for the game in general is a positive trait.

Flanagan has taken on a leadership role at Town and is a vocal member of the side. He could be heard bellowing to his defensive colleagues during Tuesday’s stalemate against the Millers.

Cotterill added: “He’s a great lad, he loves his football, which I love – when players love their football, so there is an immediate connection with him on that.

“But I think he brings talking to the team as well, I don’t think you can have enough talkers.

“He brings good calmness and good talking to the team.”

Town were very impressive in the second half against the leaders, in which they had Rotherham on the ropes and did everything but score.

And another solid rearguard display means Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi’s 10th shutout of the campaign sees him sixth in the League One clean sheet reckoning. Having not recorded a clean sheet until October 16, the Slovak is just two short of the leading goalkeepers.

Meanwhile, David Davis has confirmed he will miss the rest of the season following surgery.

Davis, 31, learned yesterday he will go under the knife next Monday to repair a ruptured ligament in his ankle as well as possible metatarsal damage.