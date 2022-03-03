Shrewsbury and Shifnal share spoils in derby day draw

Shifnal Ladies vs Shrewsbury Ladies

Town had only previously dropped points against main challengers Shifnal this term, when the duo cancelled each other out in a fiery 2-2 draw in Shifnal.

And the return West Midlands Division One North clash did not disappoint with the visitors – looking to upset the odds and close the gap – taking a 1-0 lead into the interval through Sian Bonner’s stunning opener, which flew into the top corner.

Shrewsbury had spurned a golden opportunity earlier, with the scoreline at 0-0, McShane sent a penalty over the crossbar.

And Shifnal, who are still without suspended attacking star Rebecca Bown, felt they warranted a 2-0 lead after Megan Hazlehurt’s strike appeared to have comfortably crossed the line, before Shrewsbury goalkeeper Phoebe Carter, with help of the side netting, cleared.

The officials discussed the incident but decided the ball did not cross the line. Shifnal captain Maria Bell argued the decision and as a result was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

And McShane’s leveller, with 15 minutes remaining, was a well-taken low strike into the corner after some neat footwork.

A Shifnal statement read: “Great attitude from the ladies and we stuck to the game plan. (It was) Annoying for all the ladies’ hard work to not get a great goal they scored stand and put us 2-0 ahead. But we keep going and know how strong we are together and how we are always learning to be better.”

Both Shrewsbury and Shifnal are back in league action on Sunday as they catch up on fixtures, with some sides having played five or six more games.

Shrewsbury welcome Darlaston Town (1874) at 2pm on the Community Pitch, while Shifnal – who slipped to third behind Sandwell Ladies – head to fourth-placed Port Vale.

It was another disappointing weekend for AFC Telford United, who dropped to fifth following a 2-1 home defeat to Sandwell.

Phoebe Hopwood was the late star for the visitors at TCAT as her last-minute penalty downed the Bucks.

Hopwood opened the scoring against Sean Evans’ side but it looked as though Telford had wrestled a point from the contest through Hannah Canning’s excellent free-kick.

But it was the Sandwell player who held her nerve from 12 yards to seal maximum points.

Telford look for a return to winning ways on the road at second- bottom Coventry City on Sunday.

In the National League Midlands, 10th-placed Wem Town were unable to close the gap to Leafield Athletic, who are four points better off in eighth, as the pair shared a 1-1 draw.

Wem were beaten 1-0 by Sporting Khalsa last Wednesday and followed up with a draw.

Wem, however, can leapfrog above Solihull Moors, in ninth, if they win in Birmingham on Sunday.

The New Saints fell agonizingly short of an Adran League Cup final after a 3-2 Park Hall defeat to Cardiff Met.