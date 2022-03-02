David Davis message to Shrewsbury fans ahead of surgery: It's been a pleasure

David Davis has confirmed he will not play again this season after an operation next week (AMA)

Davis, 31, learned yesterday he will go under the knife next Monday to repair a ruptured ligament in his ankle as well as possible metatarsal damage.

The former Birmingham man missed Saturday's win at Burton and the draw against leaders Rotherham on Tuesday night, after which manager Steve Cotterill revealed an operation is required.

Davis sustained the injury early on against Portsmouth the previous Tuesday at Montgomery Waters Meadow, when his foot appeared to buckle in an innocuous incident.

Davis posted on Twitter: "Unfortunately my season is over! I’ll be supporting the boys all the way until the very last game it’s been a pleasure playing with the boys and playing in front of you guys all season! What a great club! I’m sure I'll be back stronger than ever.

"Great result again last night so let’s get behind the boys and finish the season on a high."

The experienced defensive midfielder has been an integral part of Cotterill's side this season. He made 32 appearances and generally only missed out through suspension following two red cards.