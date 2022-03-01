Upbeat Shrewsbury in good spirits

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time (AMA)

Town put their winless League One run to bed on Saturday and in good spirits as Rotherham come to Shropshire this evening.

Cotterill spoke of the positivity around Sundorne Castle in training yesterday and admits Saturday’s win at Burton made a difference.

“I said this morning, when you win a game the difference not only in the mood, but in the confidence levels, you can get that from winning,” said Cotterill.

“Whether our confidence levels and that win on Saturday is enough, we don’t know about. But what we’ve got to bear in mind is they’ve just won on Saturday.

“They’ve been winning regularly, so their confidence is going to be good.

“They’re a good side and deservedly up there, it’s no different to what I thought, if you said at the beginning of the season to pick a top two, I’d have definitely put Rotherham in there.

“They come down from the Championship, keep a lot of those players the same, are strong, have goals in the team, good experience and athleticism.”

Town have no known fresh injury or absentee concerns ahead of the Millers’ visit. Paul Warne’s men are nine points clear at the summit, though challengers Wigan have two games in hand.