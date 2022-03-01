Shrewsbury v Rotherham - Match preview

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town makes his debut (AMA)

The defender’s instant impression was ‘people look down on us’, something of a head-scratcher for Northern Ireland international Flanagan, 30, who has been impressed with what he’s seen.

The stopper has caught the eye in his two starts for Steve Cotterill’s side so far, including Saturday’s clean sheet and crucial 2-0 win at Burton, and will likely be a key part in trying to stymie leaders Rotherham, who visit Montgomery Waters Meadow this evening.

Flanagan is an engrossing and engaging character and a considered speaker. He said: “I just think there’s so much more to come from the group.

“The manager speaks about the poor start to the season and I can understand that because there’s nothing that sticks out to me about why we’re in the situation we’re in.

“I think a lot of teams can learn from them (Rotherham), no disrespect but they’ve not got the best players in the league, yet they’re the best team because the table doesn’t lie.

“That’s something people can look at, especially in our dressing room, because sometimes I feel we’re looked down upon a little bit, and when I look around the dressing room, in training and at the manager it’s certainly not the case.”

Flanagan made 28 club appearances this season before joining Shrewsbury on deadline day. He was a regular in defence for Lee Johnson’s Sunderland and a favourite of the then-boss, who was sacked the day before the defender’s departure.

London-born Flanagan, who has relocated to Shropshire, has experienced both sides of the coin. At Sunderland he lived the pressure and expectancy of a big club in League One. But prior to that, he spent time with Burton Albion in the Championship, where it was very much a siege mentality having been written off time and again.

Expanding on the ‘looked down on’ comment, he added: “I just find, we went to Plymouth, and there was an expectancy they’d beat us, and that was very far from the way the game played out – one mistake and one goal, that’s the Premier League and not always this level.

“With where we are in the league, I don’t think people say ‘they’re not doing great’, but it’s ‘that’s where they should be’. I look around and think ‘I don’t feel that’s right’, I look at the training ground, stadium and fans – the great support at the weekend – it (the feeling) is something I picked up on.”

Flanagan has already faced leaders Rotherham this term, while Town still have two games to play against the Millers, beginning tonight. His Sunderland side were beaten 5-1 in October.

Paul Warne’s side have lost once since Boxing Day – a surprising last-minute defeat at Fleetwood – and have won nine from 10, drawing the other against rivals Wigan.

The defender made his home and full debut in last Tuesday’s late defeat to Portsmouth, where the visitors finally made a man advantage count with a fine Louis Thompson winner.

Flanagan added: “Home form is really, really important. When you go away from home you are up against it but at home you should be on the front foot.

“There’s no-one in this league who’s really going to blow you away with how good they are. The good teams and the better teams are just consistent.

“It’s not that they’re the best, the teams with the best players don’t win the league, it’s the best team. If we can get that consistency at home it stands us in good stead to get some positive results away from home.

“I don’t know about the other boys but I’ve said we should be looking at teams above us, I think we can finish above (16th-placed) Charlton, comfortably, and easily to mid-table. We should all look at that.”

He said: “I’m probably in a different headspace to the boys because I haven’t waited that long for a win, I’ve only been here a month and played three games.