Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury fans can be difference maker

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 (AMA)

Town returned to winning ways and increased the gap between themselves and the League One drop zone to six points after a first league win in nine games.

Tom Bloxham and Matthew Pennington struck the goals in either half for Cotterill’s visitors, who were backed by 928 amid a gate of 3,200 in Staffordshire.

Salop fans were vocal all afternoon as they roared their side to just a second away league win of the season.

“They made a lot of noise, it was really good from them, it’s great when you have a great following away from home,” boss Cotterill said of the Pirelli Stadium backing.

“They back the team, sing behind the team and get the team (going) forward.

“I don’t know if supporters at any club know the energy that they can give the players and what they create for players.

“I think it’s so, so important. Look at the early (Premier League) game, Leeds United – the support those players get no matter the score is incredible.

“Our boys, girls, ladies and gentleman were fantastic, even when the game was 0-0, because it’s a tough old game here, they were incredible.

“I said the other week I thought they were brilliant and they have been. We want to send them home happy every single Saturday and Tuesday night.

“We play every game to win, sometimes you’re not good enough to win, so don’t get beat that day. There’s a good vibe and spirit, to have as many fans as we had travel is tremendous.”

A busy period continues for Cotterill’s men with the toughest prospect of the season around the corner against runaway leaders Rotherham at home tomorrow. Town, in17th, still have to face the Millers twice this term.

Talented Shrews teen Bloxham, 18, meanwhile, swept in a delightful finish for his second league goal of the campaign – and first since August – and fifth of the season in all competition.

He was part of Cotterill’s three-man attack after an impressive display against Portsmouth in defeat last week and caught the eye again.

“There won’t be anybody on my staff or any one of the players who will be surprised with Tom scoring that goal because he’s got that in him, his natural ability,” the manager said.

“But he’s got to do it on a more regular basis, and understand the other side of the game, where he should be standing out of possession, so when we win it back he’s in a great position to go offensively.