Steve Cotterill: Tom Bloxham has to score and contribute to Shrewsbury

Tom Bloxham opened the scoring in Shrewsbury's 2-0 victory at Burton yesterday (AMA)

The 18-year-old Town forward struck his second League One goal of the season – and fifth in all competitions – in the 2-0 win at Burton Albion yesterday.

Bloxham is enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Salop but had a period out of the starting reckoning over Christmas following a red card against Cheltenham, in which Cotterill felt his levels 'dipped'.

Now, Cotterill feels the academy graduate must deliver on his performances with goals and assists.

The manager said: "When he first came into the team he played well, scored that one spectacular goal (against Gillingham in August) but then he didn't get enough goals for what his performances perhaps warranted because he was just happy to be there.

"Then he came out the team, which young players will, he went back in but had to score goals this time.

"He can't go in and everybody say 'oh yeah it's great, he's just 18 and look how good we are playing him'. The best thing you can give a kid is game time, but you've got to give it when it's right.

"It hadn't been right for a little while because the mental side would catch up with him.

"But when he went in the team this time he had to start scoring a few goals and contributing that way because he's done it in training."

The Pirelli Stadium success was a 14th league start from 34 this term and the former Leicester youngster has now enjoyed eye-catching displays against Portsmouth and Burton. He was yesterday included in a three-man frontline alongside Ryan Bowman and Daniel Udoh.

He made a beeline to celebrate with Town's bench after a fine first-time finish opened the scoring in Staffordshire.

Bloxham initially broke into the Town team and caught the eye more sparingly last season but he exploded into life and found himself a regular in Cotterill's side at the beginning of this campaign.

His impact was such that the experienced manager labelled the teen 'the jewel in Shrewsbury's crown'.

Cotterill continued yesterday: "When he first came to training he was flourishing and that got him in the team. When he dipped a little his training performances went down but he's come stronger again, scoring more goals in training.

"There won't be anybody on my staff or any one of the players who will be surprised with Tom scoring that goal because he's got that in him, his natural ability.

"But he's got to do it on a more regular basis, and understand the other side of the game, where he should be standing out of possession, so when we win it back he's in a great position to go offensively.