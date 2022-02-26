Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill wants 'more belief' in set pieces

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill wants to see more belief in his side’s set-pieces after Luke Leahy scored from a corner in midweek.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)
Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Leahy nodded home fellow wing-back Elliott Bennett’s corner to open the scoring in Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Portsmouth.

Town place particular emphasis on set-pieces, with quality delivery from Bennett and Leahy and aerial prowess of Matthew Pennington, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ryan Bowman, among others.

Shrewsbury’s last victory, on January 2, came via a Pennington header against Sheffield Wednesday, but Cotterill wants to see even more threat from dead-balls as he looks to end a winless run of eight league games.

“He does have an influence on the game and he plays well for us,” said of Leahy’s impact after he returned from suspension.

“He’s come up with another goal again and that’s a bonus for him and a bonus to score from a set play, that’s the real bonus, for whoever got the goal.

“The bonus was scoring from a set play, hopefully that will give us the belief moving forward now that we can get a few more from it.”

Town head to 13th-placed Burton Albion today looking to rise clear of the drop zone after a winless run has seen sides below them close the gap.

Shrewsbury, meanwhile, have shuffled their non-playing staff with the arrival of new head of sports science Chris Whalley, who arrived from Blackpool.

Whalley has replaced fitness coach Andy Johnson, who left the club last week to pursue another challenge.

Johnson, who joined Town in summer 2019, left last week and Whalley’s first match in the role was against Portsmouth.

“Chris has come in from Blackpool, very highly-rated and has been excellent, really good,” Cotterill explained.

“He’s replaced AJ, who’s gone to pastures new and we wish him all the best. It was disappointing to see him leave, and the timing being in the season, I think AJ wanted this other job at Catapult for a little while.

“He did a good job and we were sad to see him go, but you have to move on quickly.

“We went through quite an intense interview process and Chris was really good, we’re delighted we’ve got him.”

Catapult uses sports science and analytics to help sportspeople unlock potential.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News