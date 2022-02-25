Shaun Whalley set for Shrewsbury Town return after long-term absence

Shaun Whalley has returned to training after his long injury lay-off (AMA)

The fans’ favourite has been out since he picked up a serious thigh injury in training in mid-November.

Whalley, 34, was in good form at the time and one appearance away from his 250th Town appearance.

Cotterill said: “We had Shaun Whalley playing well and all of a sudden he ended up being out for four months. He’ll hopefully be back within the next 10 days, Shaun’s been kicking a ball this morning for the first time and has done quite a bit on the grass.

“Not that it counts for losing a player but we might have another one back very soon.

“He’s been back in now for about two weeks, we’ve seen him at a few games. Obviously he had to stay away because it wasn’t just the muscle, but the tendon needed to heal.

“The specialist said it was the tendon that needed time. We’ve given it the time now and he’s been through a good rehabilitation programme, in a gym for a long time and now out on the grass.

“He’s been on the grass touching three weeks by the end (of the week), we’ll see how he is in the next week or 10 days.”

The news arrives at an encouraging time for struggling Town, after defensive midfielder David Davis was this week ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

Fellow midfielder Josh Vela begins a three-match ban at Burton tomorrow after his red card against Portsmouth in midweek.

Prior to his long-term setback, Whalley was at times operating at the tip of Town's midfield three, in an attacking role in support of the two centre-forwards.