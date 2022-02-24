Shrewsbury Town Women looking to extend lead at the top

Shrewsbury Town Women

Unbeaten Town successfully prepared for the derby day showdown with a 2-0 triumph over Walsall in torrid conditions at their Community Pitch last weekend.

Lily McShane got the hosts off to a superb start to open the scoring after two minutes and skipper Vikki Owen sealed West Midlands Division One North cup progress with 15 minutes left.

And Tom Peevor’s side turn their attentions back to a critical league clash at the summit on Sunday (2pm kick-off). They lead visitors Shifnal, who sit second, by five points after both sides have played 10 fixtures.

Both Shifnal and AFC Telford United were not in action last weekend and as Mark Corbett’s ranks return to action at Shrewsbury, fourth-placed Telford welcome fifth-placed Sandwell to TCAT.

Wem Town were 2-0 up at Bedworth in National League Midlands action before the game was abandoned at half-time due to a medical condition for Bedworth keeper Emma Dell, who is now recovering.