Paul Simpson in his Shrewsbury days

Simpson, 55, has been tasked with saving the Blues’ season as the Brunton Park outfit find themselves second-bottom of League Two.

The ex-Wolves winger spent two years in charge of Shrewsbury between 2008 and 2010 and reached the League Two play-off final. Carlisle-born Simpson was player-manager at Brunton Park between 2003 and 2006.