Trevor Challis backs Saikou Janneh for Shrewsbury Town success

Saikou Janneh of Shrewsbury Town and Paddy Lane of Fleetwood Town (AMA)

Bristol City prospect Janneh, 22, was Steve Cotterill’s first January signing on loan for the rest of the season from his former Ashton Gate club, where Salop penalty shootout hero Challis is under-18s coach.

Town are looking to re-arrange Saturday’s home League One fixture against Morecambe after the late decision to postpone the clash due to a waterlogged pitch.

Constant rain led to puddles on the flank in front of the dugouts at Montgomery Waters Meadow, leading to a first waterlogged fixture since the new stadium opened in 2007.

Janneh, meanwhile, and his Town team-mates make a swift return to action at home against 11th-placed Portsmouth tomorrow.

And Challis, who has known The Gambia-born Janneh since his Bath City academy days, said: “He got a little bit of recognition for some of his interviews at Torquay (where Janneh enjoyed a prolific loan), because his English wasn’t great!

“But the biggest feedback was his work rate. He became a bit of a fans’ favourite because he can press, go and tackle, work the opposition in the final third and win the ball to get his team high up the pitch.

“Yes he can score goals but he can press the ball brilliantly all over the pitch.

“I played with plenty of forwards in my time who work the opposition and they become the fans’ favourites, he’s definitely got the potential to do that, if he can get a good run of games before the end of the season.

“That’s got to be a target for Saikou, to try to not only get in the team but stay in the team, that’s the next target.

“Bristol City probably want him to get games and to try to stay in the team.”

Janneh spent the start of last season on loan at League Two Newport and has made six appearances in total for the Robins’ first team, including a brace in the EFL Cup this term.

Challis, 46, scored the decisive penalty at Stoke as Town saw off Aldershot in the 2004 Conference play-off final for an instant return to the Football League.

He also worked in the Robins academy while Cotterill was first-team manager and coached Salop defender George Nurse through the youth set-up.

He added on Janneh, who has started once and made six substitute appearances for Town: “I think he’s better central, playing as a No.9. I think he presses the opposition brilliantly, if you ask him to press in a certain way he’ll do it.

“Yes he needs to hold on to the ball slightly better, that’s something we’ve worked on, but he knows where the goal is.

“He played one senior game in the cup and scored two goals but then didn’t get a look-in, which was a shame for Saikou.”

“He came back into the under-23s and really helped the team. He played a lot of games. Because he’s such a good athlete, we were able to play him wide as a wing-back as well, he can get up and down and run all day.

“He’s quick without being an absolute flyer. He likes to get down the sides, stretch the opposition out and is physically very good.

“He’s played up in the front three and as a wing-back but I do like him as a No.9, when he works the back four he leads the press, pressurises the back four and keeper.

“For his height he’s very good in the air, good with his athleticism and timing in winning headers.”

The loanee’s brightest showing for Town so far was as a half-time introduction at home to Fleetwood a fortnight ago. Cotterill’s men were 1-0 down but Janneh, on the left of a front three, impressed supporters with a dynamic and direct display.

Janneh was a regular for Bristol City’s under-23s this season. One of his goals for City’s youth side this season, a left-footed volley directly from a corner, was shared widely on social media.

Cotterill admitted Janneh’s inexperience could mean he does ‘some silly things’ on loan at Town, but reflected on the youngster’s determination to succeed.

Challis, who joined Shrewsbury in 2004 from neighbours Telford United, continued: “Saikou is one of the best professionals you will ever meet.

“He doesn’t drink, he looks after his body, he’s that type of kid. He was the hardest worker for us, first on the training pitch and last off.

“He came into our system really late from Bath, we couldn’t get a work permit, so he went out to play men’s football in non-league at good clubs. It did him a load of good, he trained daily with us and worked on his game and went to play men’s football at 17.