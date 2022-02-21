'He's not meant to be a bad player' – Aaron Wilbraham on Shrewsbury Town scholar signing

Teenage attacker Bakre, 17, who is from Nigeria, is said to have been on trial at clubs including Rangers, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough but has signed as a scholar in Shropshire.
The former Brighton youngster, whose twin brother Hazeem also plays football, has moved up to Shrewsbury from the capital and has turned out for Town's under-18s.
A report confirming Bakre's move to Shrewsbury labelled the youngster 'the next Wilfried Zaha', a former Crystal Palace team-mate of Wilbraham's. He is the cousin of Leicester star Ademola Lookman.
Bakre, who can play on the left wing or in attack, was a substitute Saturday's 1-0 home victory over Blackpool, which was a second substitute appearance for Town's youth ranks.
Wilbraham admitted on Monday he spoke to academy manager David Longwell, who is also first-team coach, about the under-18s newest recruit, who was involved in grassroots outfit Pulse Academy.
"Speaking to Dave Longwell, because I didn't know too much about it myself, he was just a scholar that has added to the scholars group," Wilbraham said,
"He's a young scholar, been brought in from down in London and is not meant to be a bad player, but that's all I know at the moment."