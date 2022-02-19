Shrewsbury focusing on their attack

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town and Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town are working to improve their output in the final third as they host relegation-threatened Morecambe in a crucial fixture at the foot of the League One table.

Cotterill, whose side are hunting a first win in eight after a run of results including five draws, explained that roughly three-quarters of Town’s training at Sundorne Castle is zoned in on creativity on goal. A drilled backline boasts one of the best rearguard records in the division, which the manager believes has built up over time.

“We’re not tailoring, we always do that,” Cotterill said of training. “We’ve got to have a way of getting the ball back when you haven’t got it, and a way of how you’re going to get in and hurt them when you have got it.

“It’s what managers do, but I’d say I sway probably more on our offensive play. I’d say our offensive play (in training) is more 75 per cent to defensive play of 25.

“A lot of the defensive work, those boys have been here for a little while so they know it. That’s why Plymouth’s winner was a little bit disappointing, because our defenders and midfielders would know in that situation what to do. You only have one out of sync and you get burned.”

Town’s front two Daniel Udoh and Ryan Bowman have 20 goals between them but goals elsewhere have been few and far between. The front two have found it tougher of late to add to their tally.

“Confidence is always important to them but I don’t see them maybe lacking in confidence,” the manager said.

“I see maybe a freshen up, but I don’t see a lack in confidence at this moment in time.”

Cotterill added on the Morecambe clash: “I don’t know any game that’s not important. It won’t define anything because of where they are and where we are.

“If they were to win or we were to win those points don’t necessarily get you too far anyway. We’re OK with where we are form-wise. We’re ninth over six games at home and over six games away we’re 10th.

“That, backed up with what I looked at this week, probably said to me where we are. We’re lower than where we deserve to be this season, we haven’t won a couple of games we definitely deserved to win.”

Cotterill, meanwhile, admits he would like the time to cast an eye on AFC Telford United starlet Brad Bood.

Left-back Bood, 18, has played 19 senior games in a breakthrough season.

Cotterill said: “If I did have (my eyes on him) – I wouldn’t be telling you or anybody else.

“What I’d like to do is have time to have a proper look, if you know what I mean.

“As I’ve said before, whoever we talk about – opposition players – you don’t really want to do that because you have to show the club respect.”

“We have to keep who we’re looking at in-house.

“Yes (it’s a path), but I’m not sure at this moment in time we potentially need another Dan Udoh right now, we need another player to go alongside the Dan Udoh that has grown into what he is today.

“Otherwise you’re hoiking a striker up a good few leagues again and are they going to do it?

“Our next (transfer) time, in the summer, will be to try to recruit as well as we did last summer. When you look at the calibre of players that came in last summer, they were very good.