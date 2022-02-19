Notification Settings

POSTPONED: Shrewsbury Town vs Morecambe called off due to waterlogged pitch

By Lewis Cox

Shrewsbury Town's League One clash against Morecambe at Montgomery Waters Meadow has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Town confirmed the news a little after 1pm on Saturday afternoon after persistent rainfall in the county following in the wake of Storm Eunice.

Shrewsbury posted a video online of match officials showing the ball was unable to bounce or roll through puddles down the flank next to the dugouts at the Meadow.

There was no suggestion of a pitch inspection with many Morecambe supporters having made the trip to Shropshire.

It is believed this is the first time a match has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the New Meadow in its 15 year history.

The third tier fixture will need to be re-arranged for a Tuesday evening later in the season. Town and the Shrimps' next free midweek is Tuesday, March 15.

Both Town, in 18th, and 21st-placed Morecambe were bidding to end a winless run of games that spanned seven for the hosts and five for the visitors.

Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury will return to action with another home fixture against Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

Visitors Pompey also saw their weekend fixture fall to adverse conditions. Danny Cowley's men were set to face strugglers Crewe and that fixture was also off due to a wet playing surface at Gresty Road following a late inspection.

