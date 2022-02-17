David Davis is on a Shrewsbury mission

David Davis of Shrewsbury Town.

Davis, 30, has been dismissed twice this season, the latest of which saw Steve Cotterill's hosts down to 10 men during the first half while 1-0 down to Sunderland in late November.

The former Birmingham midfielder served a four-match suspension but returned for a 3-1 home victory over Cheltenham, in which he netted his first goal of the season and which sparked a run of good results.

"I don't think the suspension came at a great time for me, but it gave me a bit of motivation to repay the team and the lads," said Davis, who has been a regular this term aside from two suspensions.

"It also gave me a three-week period where I could really build on my fitness and areas I felt I needed to work on."

Davis had won claim for battling performances in recent weeks. He added: "I feel like I'm in a good place, at that time I felt like I'd let the team down.

"I've probably had a year's worth of games now, so I'm probably back in my rhythm.

"But the most important thing for me is to just keep contributing to the team and doing my part for the team.

"I try to help give us that platform to build from.

"I'd hardly played any football for 18 months, for me I always knew in the back of my mind that I needed a good run of games."

Davis joined the club on a permanent basis in the summer after a loan spell during the second half of last season. He had been out of the fold at Blues, due to serious injury.

But the defensive midfielder has racked up 31 appearances in all competitions for Cotterill's side this season, mostly in a three-man midfield alongside Luke Leahy and Josh Vela.