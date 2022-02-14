Plymouth 1-0 Shrewsbury - Player ratings

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town and James Bolton of Plymouth Argyle (AMA)

Marko Marosi

The busier of the two goalkeepers but did his jobs well with a couple of decent saves and punched crosses well. Blameless for the winner.

Punches 7

Matt Pennington

Town’s best defender on the day. Goal-saving clearance put wide of his post and biggest threat to Plymouth’s goal.

Threat 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Did well for the most part bar a couple of slack moments, but overall part of a backline who held Argyle.

Solid 6

George Nurse

Back to the left of the back three and defended his back post well. Also some nice pieces of delivery into Pilgrims’ box.

Delivery 6

Elliott Bennett

Has impressed with consistency of late but didn’t quite have the same impact here. Alongside Vela, was part of the error for the winner.

Miscommunication 5

David Davis

Did well, particularly in the first half where he won some good 50-50s to get his side on the front foot but influence dropped slightly.

Challenges 6

Josh Vela

The usual maximum effort from Vela but let Grant run off him for the winner and unable to influence with the ball.

Lost man 5

Tyrese Fornah

Probably his best Town display in four appearances yet at former club Argyle. Moved with the ball well in first half but taken off before the hour.

Best yet 6

Josh Daniels

Considering it was a first start in six weeks in a slightly new role he impressed. Always adds energy and was diligent defending his back post.

Diligent 7

Daniel Udoh

Bright early on but it’s not happening for either front two at the moment. Nothing fell his way, hesitated once in box.

Hesitated 5

Ryan Bowman

Looks low on belief like a striker without a goal in 10. Will always work for side but had no joy in the box.

Joyless 5

Substitutes