Shrewsbury 'reaping rewards' of Marko Marosi capture

Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town and Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Marosi, 28, has been an ever-present in League One for Town this season having featured in every minute and showed some of his best work in a busy night at Wycombe in Tuesday’s goalless draw, to preserve another clean sheet.

It took the Slovak until mid-October to register a first clean sheet of the campaign but he has now recorded eight shutouts in League One this term for Town, who boast the joint-fourth best defensive record in the division having shipped just 32 goals in 31 games.

Cotterill said of Marosi’s performance to repel 10 shots on target at Adams Park: “I’m pleased about that because we brought him in in the summer and it was really, really hard work to get him over the line.

“And (also) to keep everything quiet so nobody got to know about it.

“With that in mind we’re really, really pleased we’ve got him. He’s a great lad, good character and I’m just really pleased we managed to get him because it took a long time to get him over the line.

“Thankfully our patience paid off and that’s paying dividends, I believe. And he’s actually our keeper – he’s not a goalkeeper in on loan, we don’t have to worry about him getting called back, or any of those worries, he’s ours.”

Marosi penned a three-year contract having made the switch from Championship outfit Coventry City.

While he has been a regular between the sticks, Cotterill elected to shuffle his pack at promotion-chasing Wycombe on Saturday.

With a busy schedule and long haul to Plymouth on Saturday in mind, the manager handed breathers to front pair Daniel Udoh and Ryan Bowman, his two top goalscorers.

Bristol City loanee Saikou Janneh was handed a first start after a bright second half last Saturday and 18-year-old Tom Bloxham featured from the off for the first time since December 18.

Both endured a tough evening battling against a seasoned Wycombe side and were withdrawn on the hour for Udoh and Bowman.