Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town's Luke Leahy suspended for two matches

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated:

Luke Leahy has been banned for two matches after picking up his tenth booking of the season.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The defender turned midfielder bagged Shrewsbury Town's leveller in the 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town - but he picked up his second yellow in as many games.

He was expected to play at Wycombe Wanderers this evening - but he hasn't been named in the squad and it has emerged that Leahy will now serve a two match ban.

This means he will miss this evening - as well as Saturday's trip to Plymouth Argyle.

Elsewhere, Steve Cotterill has made three changes at Adams Park with Aaron Pierre returning, as well as Saikou Janneh and Tom Bloxham coming in to lead the attack.

And new signing Tom Flanagan remained absence from the side following his signing from Sunderland - with only six players named on the bench.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News