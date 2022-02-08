Shrewsbury Town's Luke Leahy suspended for two matches

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The defender turned midfielder bagged Shrewsbury Town's leveller in the 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town - but he picked up his second yellow in as many games.

He was expected to play at Wycombe Wanderers this evening - but he hasn't been named in the squad and it has emerged that Leahy will now serve a two match ban.

This means he will miss this evening - as well as Saturday's trip to Plymouth Argyle.

Elsewhere, Steve Cotterill has made three changes at Adams Park with Aaron Pierre returning, as well as Saikou Janneh and Tom Bloxham coming in to lead the attack.