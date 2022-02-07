Shrewsbury Town's Luke Leahy: We are stronger now

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

Leahy returned from a knee injury concern to prove spot-on, emphatically converting a penalty just after half-time to earn Steve Cotterill’s men a home point against Fleetwood Town.

Shrews, who move one place to 16th after a third draw on the spin, are straight back on the road, beginning at Wycombe tomorrow night, before the long haul to Plymouth on Saturday.

Leahy, who made it six goals for the season with his first since early November, feels Town’s squad has made real strides of late.

The wing-back-turned-midfielder said: “We’re in a much better place than September or October time.

“With that consistency we had throughout November and December, even the start of January, that really helped us.

“If we can get back to the form we had in December, which we’re not far away from, we can turn a couple of these draws into wins and we’re right up there.

“We need to keep going because that Christmas period is what got us up the table, if we can get back to that this week we’ll be in a good place.”

Town fell behind to Anthony Pilkington’s first-half header for struggling Fleetwood and, after the hosts were booed off at the break, Leahy’s spot-kick following a foul on Daniel Udoh restored parity.

Manager Cotterill switched formation at half-time and introduced lively new loan forward Saikou Janneh, who influenced things in his side’s favour.

Leahy, who came back from a small knee complaint after missing the 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon seven days earlier, shifted back into a more familiar midfield role and impressed again.”

“We changed formation on Saturday (to 4-3-3) and not many people went out of position, if that makes sense,” Leahy added. “Although we have a squad smaller than other teams we have got a lot more flexibility than a lot of other teams.

“It’s a disappointed changing room, we were at home and we want to get three points in every home game.

“But if we can’t win the game then you certainly don’t lose it. Two weeks ago we were stood here having lost 1-0 to Bolton so we need to take it step by step.

“We needed that (quick response), the first half died down and we needed a recharge. We got that early goal and had time and chances to get a winner. On another day they go in.”

Leahy converted Town’s first penalty since early October with aplomb.