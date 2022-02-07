Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Fleetwood - Player ratings

Shrewsbury Town's Elliott Bennett (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Could do nothing about Pilkington’s firm header for the goal. Not troubled otherwise, handled conditions OK with his kicking, for the main.

Solid display 6

Matt Pennington

Fleetwood’s goal came from the other flank. Almost turned in an own goal and struggled alongside team-mates early on. But recovered well in a back four second half.

Recovered 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Particularly error-prone on the ball at times during Town’s first-half struggles. Was more composed and dominant after the break.

Loose 6

George Nurse

Uncharacteristically hesitant with the ball at times when Salop could not get going. Adjusted to left-back well in the second half.

Adjusted 6

Elliott Bennett

Really busy for his side in a difficult first half. Quality shone through after the break with some top delivery from a deeper right-back role.

Quality 7

David Davis

Dropped below high recent standards in the first half but helped turn the tide with familiar midfield after break.

Standards 6

Tyrese Fornah

Deserved full home debut after doing well last week but struggled to impose himself before coming off at the break.

Withdrawn 5

Josh Vela

No lack of effort but unable to quite bring his usual influence to the contest in advanced midfield role.

Quieter 6

Luke Leahy

Very welcome return to the side. Did OK in rare left wing-back role but impressed back in midfield after the break.

Midfield boost 7

Ryan Bowman

Seemed to do everything right with his early chance but it was well saved by Cairns. Kept working hard throughout.

Unlucky 6

Daniel Udoh

Looked like he’d won it in the 90th minute with back post chance, but cleared off the line. Otherwise hassled and harried defenders but with little joy overall.

Denied 6

Substitutes