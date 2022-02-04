Shrewsbury new boy Tom Flanagan wants to prove best years are ahead

Steve Cotterill said he has been in the market for a right-sided defender for some time (AMA) Tom Flanagan won the Papa John's Trophy with Sunderland last March

The experienced Northern Ireland international stopper, who moved on a free transfer from League One big boys Sunderland on deadline day, could make his Town bow at home to Fleetwood tomorrow as Steve Cotterill’s men look to put distance between themselves and strugglers below.

Former MK Dons and Burton defender Flanagan hit the milestone birthday in October but had enjoyed an impressive season with the Black Cats – before his exit on Monday caught some Stadium of Light supporters by surprise.

He won the last of eight Northern Ireland caps that month – he featured in a World Cup qualifier and a friendly. Flanagan has featured alongside top Premier League centre-halves Gareth McAuley and Jonny Evans for his country, who both achieved incredibly longevity at the elite level, and Town’s newest recruit is itching to show what he is capable of.

“A lot of people say 30 and we’re kind of petering out,” Flanagan said. “But I’ve been lucky enough to play with some of the best centre-backs the Premier League has had when playing internationally and they’re hitting their prime at 28 or 33.

“So I feel I can still hit higher heights in my performances.

“If we can get seven, eight or nine boys playing at eight or nine out of 10 and I’m one of them we’ll all reach the ultimate goal.

“I’m not saying I’m able to do this myself at all but my mindset is to take this to the next level, I’ve done it at Burton and I know what it takes.”

Flanagan’s first challenge will be to break into a Town back three which has consisted of Matthew Pennington, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and George Nurse of late and conceded very few goals.

Manager Cotterill revealed an attraction to Flanagan is his ability to play anywhere in a back three or four, including in either full-back role.

The stopper himself revealed his cool and calm presence when asked about his style yesterday. Flanagan has been described as a very mobile centre-half.

He added: “I’m fairly relaxed, sometimes that frustrates people, but that’s just my mannerism.

“I’m fairly good on the ball, a good one-on-one defender, a good communicator and organiser.

“I say what I see as I watch everyone else run around, being at the back.

“It’s just about giving 100 per cent, that’s one thing leaving Sunderland I think they’d all say about me, is giving 100 per cent.

“I feel that’s important, a given really, I try to make it my main aim for every game.

“I like to take the ball out, take the ball off the keeper, I’m not too worried about pressure and things like that.

“I’m good with a gameplan, so we learn how the manager wants to play for a certain game. I think that’s important at this level, a good structure and base at this level can take you a long way.

“I’ve had a really good start to the season, I feel. I think I played 26 games of 29, it’s been a good season.”

“I hope I can keep my form into this half of the season and get us going in the right direction.”

Flanagan spoke with former MK Dons team-mate Aaron Wilbraham, Cotterill’s assistant, about joining Town and revealed the Salop deputy ‘sold him the club’.

He added: “It was fairly late on (in the window). On Sunderland’s behalf they didn’t know what they were doing.

“But I knew that I wanted a little bit of security, I spoke with Alby (Aaron Wilbraham) and he sold the club to me.

“(They said) they’re pleased to have me and that I was the one they wanted, which is nice to hear.

“Sometimes in the world of football you’re part of a long list, if they don’t get the one they want then they go on to the next one. It was a nice feeling, nice to be wanted.”