"Thank you for everything" Departing Shrewsbury Town defender Nathanael Ogbeta shares thank you message

By Jonny Drury

Nathanel Ogbeta has thanked Shrewsbury Town for everything the club has done for him - after he sealed a switch to Championship Swansea on deadline day.

Nathanael Ogbeta (AMA)
The former Man City left back - who arrived at Salop last January, had been attracting a lot of interest in the summer following a successful opening six months at the club.

A move didn't materialise - but after interest from the Swans a deal believed to be in the region of £300,000 was completed on Monday evening.

Ogbeta, who has been one of the club's star performers in recent months, took to social media to thank the club.

He said: "What an experience it was playing for @shrewsweb.

"There we some highs and lows but I will be forever grateful to the staff, players and fans for all their help and support along the way.

"Thank you for everything. Wishing you all the best. God bless."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

