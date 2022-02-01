"Thank you for everything" Departing Shrewsbury Town defender Nathanael Ogbeta shares thank you message

Nathanael Ogbeta (AMA)

The former Man City left back - who arrived at Salop last January, had been attracting a lot of interest in the summer following a successful opening six months at the club.

A move didn't materialise - but after interest from the Swans a deal believed to be in the region of £300,000 was completed on Monday evening.

Ogbeta, who has been one of the club's star performers in recent months, took to social media to thank the club.

He said: "What an experience it was playing for @shrewsweb.

"There we some highs and lows but I will be forever grateful to the staff, players and fans for all their help and support along the way.

"Thank you for everything. Wishing you all the best. God bless."