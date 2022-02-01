Shrewsbury Town man Rekeil Pyke looking for 'games and goals' at Scunthorpe

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The 24-year-old striker who is midway through a three year deal at the Montgomery Waters Meadow has found it tough in recent months at the club.

Game time has been limited and at one point he was converted to a makeshift right wing back.

Now he will spend the rest of the season on loan with the Iron - alongside a boss in Keith Hill who he knows well from their time at Rochdale.

He told the Scunthorpe website: “I’m very happy to get the move done. I know what the manager is all about, he’s about hard work and I can’t wait to get going, and I can’t wait for the game on Saturday.

“It’s makes it a bit more comfortable and more welcome (having worked with the gaffer previously). I’m really happy for the opportunity. I just want to come here, work hard and hopefully score some goals.”

“I’ve not had as many games as I would have liked. I’ve been involved in a few games, but I need to be playing regular football, so I’m glad I’ve got the opportunity here and I need to make it count.