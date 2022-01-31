Shrewsbury Town secure loan deal for Newcastle United's Matthew Bondswell

Newcastle United's Matthew Bondswell during the Papa John's Trophy

The 19-year-old has featured on 12 occasions for the Magpies under 23's in the Premier League 2 this season - and has played in the EFL Trophy against Sheffield Wednesday and Mansfield Town.

His career began against Nottingham Forest at the age of eight - and he remained their until he was snapped up by RB Leipzig as a 16-year-old.

Prior to that he had been on the radar of Manchester United and Liverpool - however he landed in Germany before his first taste of first team action came for Dutch second tier side FC Dordrecht in August 2020.

He returned to Germany but was soon picked up by the Toon - where he has been ever since.