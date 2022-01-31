Shrewsbury Town make Sunderland's Tom Flanagan a second deadline day signing

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has checked in as Shrewsbury Town's second deadline day signing (AMA)

The 30-year-old stopper has started 25 of 29 games for Sunderland in League One this season but has swapped Wearside for Shropshire as Steve Cotterill adds more options at centre-half.

Flanagan, capped eight times by his country since 2017 and most recently in September, has penned a permanent deal.

He joins earlier deadline day loan recruit Matty Bondswell, who also arrived from the north east, but from Sunderland's rivals Newcastle.

Flanagan has been a regular this season for a Sunderland side who find themselves third in League One, albeit saw manager Lee Johnson relieved of his duties in the wake of last weekend's 6-0 horror defeat against Bolton, in which the defender did not feature.

The experienced defender spent two seasons in the Championship with Burton before moving to the Black Cats.

Flanagan has experience operating at right-back, which could well be a factor behind his arrival at Montgomery Waters Meadow, with Cotterill keen to add cover and depth to the right wing-back role.