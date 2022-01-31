Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town make Sunderland's Tom Flanagan a second deadline day signing

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated:

Shrewsbury Town have made Sunderland and Northern Ireland international centre-half Tom Flanagan their second deadline day loan signing.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has checked in as Shrewsbury Town's second deadline day signing (AMA)
The 30-year-old stopper has started 25 of 29 games for Sunderland in League One this season but has swapped Wearside for Shropshire as Steve Cotterill adds more options at centre-half.

Flanagan, capped eight times by his country since 2017 and most recently in September, has penned a permanent deal.

He joins earlier deadline day loan recruit Matty Bondswell, who also arrived from the north east, but from Sunderland's rivals Newcastle.

Flanagan has been a regular this season for a Sunderland side who find themselves third in League One, albeit saw manager Lee Johnson relieved of his duties in the wake of last weekend's 6-0 horror defeat against Bolton, in which the defender did not feature.

The experienced defender spent two seasons in the Championship with Burton before moving to the Black Cats.

Flanagan has experience operating at right-back, which could well be a factor behind his arrival at Montgomery Waters Meadow, with Cotterill keen to add cover and depth to the right wing-back role.

The London-born defender and MK Dons academy product is out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of the season.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

