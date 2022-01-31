Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town eye Newcastle United loan as Nathanael Ogbeta attracts Swansea City interest

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated:

Shrewsbury Town are reportedly looking into a late deadline day loan for Newcastle prodigy Matty Bondswell – as fellow left wing-back Nathanael Ogbeta attracts interest of Championship Swansea City.

Nathanael Ogbeta is understood to be the subject of interest from Championship side Swansea (AMA)
Nathanael Ogbeta is understood to be the subject of interest from Championship side Swansea (AMA)

A move for England youth international Bondswell does not mean Ogbeta will depart the Meadow today, but the 20-year-old is once again believed to be the subject of interest from the division above, having been close to a move to Peterborough in the summer.

After a slow start to the season, he forced his way into Steve Cotterill's side around October and particularly impressed over the Christmas period.

It is understood Swansea are admirers of former Manchester City youngster Ogbeta, but it remains to be seen whether their interest will lead to an approach or bid before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Town's left wing-back is out of contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow in the summer, where any move to bring him in would be subject to a fee dictated by a tribunal.

And it has been reported that highly-rated Newcastle youngster Bondswell, who is from Nottingham but left Forest for German outfit RB Leipzig before switching to the north east last year, is set to sign on loan for the remainder of the season.

Cotterill has been on the lookout for reinforcements at left wing-back, as well as in other positions, and Town saw another target on loan from the Championship elect to move elsewhere today.

Town also have Luke Leahy and George Nurse who can play in a left wing-back role.

Teenager Bondswell, 19, has yet to play any senior football in England, but featured seven times for former loan club FC Dordrecht, in the second tier of Dutch football.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News