Shrewsbury Town eye Newcastle United loan as Nathanael Ogbeta attracts Swansea City interest

Nathanael Ogbeta is understood to be the subject of interest from Championship side Swansea (AMA)

A move for England youth international Bondswell does not mean Ogbeta will depart the Meadow today, but the 20-year-old is once again believed to be the subject of interest from the division above, having been close to a move to Peterborough in the summer.

After a slow start to the season, he forced his way into Steve Cotterill's side around October and particularly impressed over the Christmas period.

It is understood Swansea are admirers of former Manchester City youngster Ogbeta, but it remains to be seen whether their interest will lead to an approach or bid before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Town's left wing-back is out of contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow in the summer, where any move to bring him in would be subject to a fee dictated by a tribunal.

And it has been reported that highly-rated Newcastle youngster Bondswell, who is from Nottingham but left Forest for German outfit RB Leipzig before switching to the north east last year, is set to sign on loan for the remainder of the season.

Cotterill has been on the lookout for reinforcements at left wing-back, as well as in other positions, and Town saw another target on loan from the Championship elect to move elsewhere today.

Town also have Luke Leahy and George Nurse who can play in a left wing-back role.