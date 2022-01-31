Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jon Nolan not set for Shrewsbury Town return

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury Town will not make a move to bring free agent and former fans’ favourite Jon Nolan back to the club, it is understood.

Jon Nolan of Ipswich Town and David Edwards of Shrewsbury Town.
Jon Nolan of Ipswich Town and David Edwards of Shrewsbury Town.

Nolan, 29, is available on a free transfer after leaving Ipswich today, where his contract was cancelled via mutual agreement.

He spent one full season at Shrewsbury, in 2017/18, playing a key role in spearheading Paul Hurst’s Town to the League One play-off final.

His departure from Shrews’ League One rivals at Portman Road left supporters optimistic he could be on Steve Cotterill’s radar for a possible return.

It was reported in the Ipswich press earlier on deadline day that Shrewsbury were one of the clubs keen on Nolan.

But it is thought Town are not looking to make a move for the creative midfielder, who is reportedly attracting the interest of several lower league sides.

It remains to be seen whether Cotterill elects to bolster his midfield options before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Fleetwood are thought to be a possible destination for Nolan, which would leave to a reunion with former Ipswich and Shrewsbury team-mate Toto Nsiala and mean a move back to the north west. Fleetwood visit Town on Saturday.

League Two duo Mansfield Town and Leyton Orient are also reported to be keen.

As a free agent, Nolan is not affect by tonight’s 11pm deadline and could join a new club on a free transfer after the window.

Nolan and Nsiala departed Town in the summer of 2018, for a combined fee thought to be £2million, as they followed manager Hurst to Ipswich.

The former Grimsby schemer made 70 appearances across more than three seasons at Portman Road, where he was at times frozen out of the side. He scored 10 goals.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News