Jon Nolan not set for Shrewsbury Town return

Jon Nolan of Ipswich Town and David Edwards of Shrewsbury Town.

Nolan, 29, is available on a free transfer after leaving Ipswich today, where his contract was cancelled via mutual agreement.

He spent one full season at Shrewsbury, in 2017/18, playing a key role in spearheading Paul Hurst’s Town to the League One play-off final.

His departure from Shrews’ League One rivals at Portman Road left supporters optimistic he could be on Steve Cotterill’s radar for a possible return.

It was reported in the Ipswich press earlier on deadline day that Shrewsbury were one of the clubs keen on Nolan.

But it is thought Town are not looking to make a move for the creative midfielder, who is reportedly attracting the interest of several lower league sides.

It remains to be seen whether Cotterill elects to bolster his midfield options before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Fleetwood are thought to be a possible destination for Nolan, which would leave to a reunion with former Ipswich and Shrewsbury team-mate Toto Nsiala and mean a move back to the north west. Fleetwood visit Town on Saturday.

League Two duo Mansfield Town and Leyton Orient are also reported to be keen.

As a free agent, Nolan is not affect by tonight’s 11pm deadline and could join a new club on a free transfer after the window.

Nolan and Nsiala departed Town in the summer of 2018, for a combined fee thought to be £2million, as they followed manager Hurst to Ipswich.