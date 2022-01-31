AFC Wimbledon 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Up and down afternoon for the goalkeeper who could not manage a sixth clean sheet in seven. Caught a couple well but fortunate to get away with one slipping through his grasp.
Mixed 6
Matt Pennington
Lucky to remain on the pitch after an early bodycheck on a Dons attacker running through on goal. Some superb clearances later in the game.
Recovered 7
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Held his hands up to team-mates after the game for loose pass which led to the opener. Big and strong when required otherwise.
Admitted 6
George Nurse
Another consistent display from the left centre-half who once more showed a willingness to join in with his colleagues when attacking in the second half.
Willingness 7
Elliott Bennett
Another strong display from Bennett who played an essential role in the equaliser with a neat low ball into the box. Used it well.
Build-up 7
David Davis
Put Pennington in trouble early with a loose backwards header but that aside he was very strong for his side again.
Unselfish 7
Tyrese Fornah
Enjoyed an eye-catching full debut. Started well, then dipped and came on strong late on. Showed he was keen to join in with attack from midfield.
Impressed 7
Josh Vela
An off-colour first half from his high standards – he wasn’t alone – but improved after break, played part in goal and almost assisted another.
Creative 7
Nathanael Ogbeta
Had Town’s best effort with strike from distance until the goal arrived. Just off with his delivery this time.
Distance 6
Daniel Udoh
Back in the goals for the first time since Anfield with number 11 of the season, a poacher’s effort. Almost thrashed in a fine second just after.
Equaliser 7
Ryan Bowman
Relentless work load as has come to be expected. Toiled away and looked fresher than of late. Played his role in teeing up Udoh’s equaliser.
Worked 6
Substitutions
Saikou Janneh (for Fornah, 75) Could not quite impose himself on the contest 6. Aaron Pierre (for Ogbeta, 88) n/a. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Daniels, Bloxham, Pyke, Cosgrove.