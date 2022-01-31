AFC Wimbledon 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Will Nightingale of AFC Wimbledon (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Up and down afternoon for the goalkeeper who could not manage a sixth clean sheet in seven. Caught a couple well but fortunate to get away with one slipping through his grasp.

Mixed 6

Matt Pennington

Lucky to remain on the pitch after an early bodycheck on a Dons attacker running through on goal. Some superb clearances later in the game.

Recovered 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Held his hands up to team-mates after the game for loose pass which led to the opener. Big and strong when required otherwise.

Admitted 6

George Nurse

Another consistent display from the left centre-half who once more showed a willingness to join in with his colleagues when attacking in the second half.

Willingness 7

Elliott Bennett

Another strong display from Bennett who played an essential role in the equaliser with a neat low ball into the box. Used it well.

Build-up 7

David Davis

Put Pennington in trouble early with a loose backwards header but that aside he was very strong for his side again.

Unselfish 7

Tyrese Fornah

Enjoyed an eye-catching full debut. Started well, then dipped and came on strong late on. Showed he was keen to join in with attack from midfield.

Impressed 7

Josh Vela

An off-colour first half from his high standards – he wasn’t alone – but improved after break, played part in goal and almost assisted another.

Creative 7

Nathanael Ogbeta

Had Town’s best effort with strike from distance until the goal arrived. Just off with his delivery this time.

Distance 6

Daniel Udoh

Back in the goals for the first time since Anfield with number 11 of the season, a poacher’s effort. Almost thrashed in a fine second just after.

Equaliser 7

Ryan Bowman

Relentless work load as has come to be expected. Toiled away and looked fresher than of late. Played his role in teeing up Udoh’s equaliser.

Worked 6

Substitutions