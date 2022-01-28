Shrewsbury busy in transfer hunt

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town have just four days remaining this month to add to the two loans Cotterill has so far brought into his Montgomery Waters Meadow ranks.

Cotterill takes his Shrewsbury side on another long haul as Salop tackle strugglers AFC Wimbledon tomorrow. The Dons are 20th, three places and points below Town, and without a win in eight in all competitions.

The Shrews boss did, however, concede while there are several irons in the fire there is a chance of no further additions, which would mean he continues working with light numbers for the remainder of the season. Cotterill has said how difficult the January window has proved to add options.

“There are lots of things going on and lots of balls up in the air – but none of them are coming down at the moment,” said Cotterill.

“The easiest thing is always to say that there’s no promises out there of what goes on in this transfer window.

“Other than to say we’ve been really busy in it, some things have come off and some things haven’t come off and that’s what happens.

“But you have to keep going, keep your nerve and keep working.

“There’s lots of things going on but nothing really I can talk about right now.”

Town head to AFC Wimbledon’s new Plough Lane home, which opened in November 2020, for the first time tomorrow, with the initial allocation of just over 600 likely to be met.

And it remains to be seen whether any new faces will join loan recruits Saikou Janneh and Tyrese Fornah, who are pushing for first Town starts.

“I don’t know,” Cotterill added when asked if a new addition could check in in time for tomorrow. “You never know what this afternoon brings.

“At the end of the day, if we don’t bring anybody in, we’ve got a cracking set of lads and let’s work on the basis of we’re not going to bring anybody in and we’ve got what we’ve got and we’ll go with them – and if anything happens it’s a nice surprise.”