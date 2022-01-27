Shrewsbury Town Women earn county honours

Evans, a former Town manager, took the reins at the Bucks Ladies for a second time last week and he came up against his former club Shrewsbury, the new West Midlands One North leaders, in a challenging first match.

And it was Shrewsbury who profited from fellow county rivals Shifnal Town Ladies' fixture against Walsall being abandoned at half-time to go top of the table with a convincing win.

Unbeaten Town now boast a record of eight wins and a draw from their thrilling league campaign so far and top the chart from Shifnal by two points. AFC Telford are third, three points further back, having played four games more.

Two goals in either half put the visitors in a commanding position at TCAT, with Libby Veitch and Lily McShane on target for Shrews in the first period.

Captain Vikki Owen made it three in the second half before top scorer Maddie Jones emerged from the bench to seal an impressive win with a late fourth.

Shrewsbury are not in action this weekend but Evans, who last week replaced Chris Brown as Telford chief, takes his Bucks side to Walsall Wood Ladies on Sunday.

Shifnal, who are also unbeaten with seven wins and two draws from nine, were on course to stay ahead of the pack at the summit and were 1-0 ahead at home to sixth-placed Walsall before the contest was abandoned by officials at half-time.

Eighth and ninth in the National League One Midlands shared the spoils as Wem Town Ladies played out a goalless draw with Solihull Moors.

Both sides enjoyed chances in an entertaining stalemate but neither side could provide a killer touch that would have propelled them up the standings.

Wem, holders of the Tom Farmer County Cup, continue the defence of their title when they welcome lower-ranked Shifnal to the Butler Sports Centre for Sunday's tie (2pm).