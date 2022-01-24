Shrewsbury 0-1 Bolton - Player ratings

Comfortably less busy keeper. Made one fine second-half save to stop Charles, but could do nothing about winner.
Blameless 7
Matt Pennington
Another dominant display from the centre-half. He stood up firm and won almost all of his battles on a testing afternoon.
Powerful 7
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Really stood tall and strong again for Town at the heart of the backline. Made some excellent blocks and used the ball well.
Blocks 8
George Nurse
Caught the eye with one of his best displays in a little while. Powerful in the air and typically accomplished on the ball. Didn’t deserve to lose.
Stylish 7
Elliott Bennett
Continued his good form of late. A dangerous attacking output, some excellent strikes from distance and fine delivery.
Technique 7
David Davis
Possibly Town’s stand-out player. He dictated the midfield both with and without the ball. Used the ball so simply but effectively, got a foot in.
Dictated 8
Luke Leahy
Such a top display with the ball. Used it so well both in open play and with set-piece delivery. His technique in possession and passing is outstanding.
Technician 7
Josh Vela
Big day against his former club didn’t quite go to plan but not for the lack of trying. Bust a gut as ever and wanted to make things happen.
Energy 7
Nathanael Ogbeta
Like a few team-mates, he enjoyed a good first half but dropped off the pace a little early on. Quality of delivery just slipped.
Tired 7
Daniel Udoh
Set such high recent standards but, perhaps understandably, slipped just below them. Still worked hard and tested Trafford with low strike.
Off-key 6
Ryan Bowman
A presence for Town. Made things happen but couldn’t quite stick a couple of big chances away to make the difference.
Chances 7
Substitutes
Saikou Janneh (for Udoh, 78) Saw flashes of his raw pace in a late home debut. Tom Bloxham (for Ogbeta, 90). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Pierre, Daniels, Fornah, Pyke.