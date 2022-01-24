Shrewsbury 0-1 Bolton - Player ratings

David Davis of Shrewsbury Town and Dion Charles of Bolton Wanderers (AMA)

Comfortably less busy keeper. Made one fine second-half save to stop Charles, but could do nothing about winner.

Blameless 7

Matt Pennington

Another dominant display from the centre-half. He stood up firm and won almost all of his battles on a testing afternoon.

Powerful 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Really stood tall and strong again for Town at the heart of the backline. Made some excellent blocks and used the ball well.

Blocks 8

George Nurse

Caught the eye with one of his best displays in a little while. Powerful in the air and typically accomplished on the ball. Didn’t deserve to lose.

Stylish 7

Elliott Bennett

Continued his good form of late. A dangerous attacking output, some excellent strikes from distance and fine delivery.

Technique 7

David Davis

Possibly Town’s stand-out player. He dictated the midfield both with and without the ball. Used the ball so simply but effectively, got a foot in.

Dictated 8

Luke Leahy

Such a top display with the ball. Used it so well both in open play and with set-piece delivery. His technique in possession and passing is outstanding.

Technician 7

Josh Vela

Big day against his former club didn’t quite go to plan but not for the lack of trying. Bust a gut as ever and wanted to make things happen.

Energy 7

Nathanael Ogbeta

Like a few team-mates, he enjoyed a good first half but dropped off the pace a little early on. Quality of delivery just slipped.

Tired 7

Daniel Udoh

Set such high recent standards but, perhaps understandably, slipped just below them. Still worked hard and tested Trafford with low strike.

Off-key 6

Ryan Bowman

A presence for Town. Made things happen but couldn’t quite stick a couple of big chances away to make the difference.

Chances 7

Substitutes