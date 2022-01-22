Shrewsbury Town seeking two more January additions

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Town have so far brought in loan duo Saikou Janneh and Tyrese Fornah from Bristol City and Nottingham Forest respectively, with Khanya Leshabela returned to parent club Leicester and Sam Cosgrove set to return to Birmingham.

Cotterill assessed the 22 days of Town's transfer window so far as 'alright' but admitted Shrewsbury have not 'knocked down any big doors'.

The Town chief, whose side host Bolton in League One today, stressed he must shop prudently against rivals with 'five times' Shrewsbury's budget. Cotterill was unable to tie down a couple of targets towards the end of the previous summer transfer window, after which chief executive Brian Caldwell said the transfer kitty was not empty.

"The window's been alright, I don't think that we've knocked any big doors down by it, but I don't think we're going to do that," Cotterill said.

"Our budget won't allow us to go and spend willy-nilly to get this one, that one and another one. It just doesn't do that.

"Sometimes the difficult thing is to say no, it's easy to say yes.

"We've got to try to make sure here – because of our budget – that we get more right than wrong. Nothing changes regards that, it is what it is.

"We're still looking at maybe one or two others, if we can get them, but that's if we can get them. If we can't get them, then we go with what we've got.

"We haven't got money to speculate or waste here."

Cotterill predicts a frantic finale to the window after a busy three-match week for clubs next week.

He feels the profile of player Town will target may not become achievable due to Covid availability issues, the same of which affects Shrewsbury's young players.

"We've got to be careful with some of our younger lads," Cotterill added. "Would they benefit from a loan? Yeah they probably would.

"But you can't let them go out and then yes they're guaranteed football but then you're light.

"Because we want people who are young, going to be hungry, good professionals if they're older, that's how we look at it.