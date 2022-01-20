Khanya Leshabela to return to Leicester City after Shrewsbury Town loan ended

Khanya Leshabela started just four games for Town, all in cup competitions. He is being recalled by Leicester (AMA)

The South African midfielder, 22, has struggled to get going in his first loan away from the Foxes and has featured in just three League One matches.

In total he has made nine appearances for Town, starting four times, three in the EFL Trophy and once in the EFL Cup.

The Leicester youngster has struggled to force his way into Steve Cotterill's plans at Shrewsbury, despite Town at times suffering with thin options in midfield.

Town's other loan player during the first half of the season, Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, has struggled similarly in Shropshire, despite promise early on with two goals.

He remains at the club and trained at Sundorne today but is expected to return to the Blues, where his future is reported to be up in the air.

Shrews have already brought in two loan players this month in the same positions as the departing duo, with forward Saikou Janneh, from Bristol City, joined by Nottingham Forest's Tyrese Fornah this week.

Cotterill said: "I suppose on technicalities they're still here.

"Sam is still here, Lesh is probably going to be returning to Leicester in a short period, that'll probably happen, we need to see what happens in the window with Sam."