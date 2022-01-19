Scout report: What will new loan signing Tyrese Fornah bring to Shrewsbury Town?

New Shrewsbury Town loan signing Tyrese Fornah on loan for previous club Plymouth last term (AMA)

Fornah, who has featured three times for Forest's first team this season, is set for a second League One loan spell after spending the entirety of last season with Plymouth Argyle.

We spoke with Chris Errington, Pilgrims reporter for the Plymouth Herald and Plymouth Live, to discover what the 22-year-old can bring to Steve Cotterill's midfield.

What sort of player can Shrewsbury expect with Tyrese?

At Argyle he played as the holding midfielder in a 3-5-2 formation, that was pretty much it, he was the holding man who would take the ball off the defence and get the attacking play started.

He was good at that and I think he improved as games went on in terms of protecting the defence as he got used to the pace of League One football, which is very different to development football at Forest.

He got stuck in well and that was the stronger side of his game. He was decent on the ball but could improve and have more composure.

Because of the position he played at Argyle, we didn't see him get forward much at all, hence no goals in 44 games – that wasn't his job, it was pretty rare to see him beyond the final third.

Overall he did a pretty good job of his role. Argyle had a bad run in the last months of the season, which included a poor 3-0 defeat at Shrewsbury, which he played in. Argyle had quite a number of young loans from higher divisions, such as Tyrese, and they got on a bad run and couldn't get out the spiral.

The start and middle of Tyrese's spell was pretty decent, but the latter stage was pretty poor.

Hopefully as a learning experience he saw it all at Home Park, some good times and some bad, you'd hope as a player he's taken it on board and maybe now it'll be a good time for him to go and put into practice what he learned at Argyle with Shrewsbury.

He played a considerable number of games for Plymouth, 44 in total, does that suggest good consistency and experience?

For a lot of the season Argyle did well, towards the end of February they weren't far from the play-offs, for Tyrese to play in and start more or less every game – you don't do that by chance.

Ryan Lowe put a lot of faith in him and clearly felt he warranted staying in the team. There was never really any prospect of him dropping out. He was pretty consistent.

If you go on your first proper loan and play 44 games, it tells you that you must've impressed and pleased your manager. At the end of the day no matter what media or fans think, that is the most important.

His last appearance for Argyle was in central defence. They play three at the back and Lowe spoke often about using him there. He did quite well in defence, he reads the play well. Maybe he gives a bit of versatility there if required.

What are his main strengths and weaknesses?

He reads and understands the game well and is not afraid to put his foot in. He had a good appreciation of what his role was.

He's a decent passer but could do better, but it was difficult to judge what kind of attacking ability he's got because we didn't really see that.

If he played more of a central midfielder in a different shape you might see a bit more going forward.

He's quite athletic, quite rangy, can get around the pitch well. He's not combative to be flying into tackles everywhere, but he's definitely got a presence. If there's a 50-50 ball he'll go to win it and won't be afraid of the physical side of it.

Steve Cotterill is always big on bringing in the right characters. What sort of individual is Tyrese?

Whenever I spoke to him he was a nice guy to talk to. He was respectful and humble and seemed to fit in well.

That's the sort of person you want in the dressing room, someone who boys into what the club is all about and knows what the manager wants from them.