Crewe 0-0 Shrewsbury - Player ratings

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Made a big one-on-one save early, offside but he wasn’t to know. Otherwise largely untested but he was excellent claiming crosses.

Dominant 7

Matt Pennington

Recovered from loose early pass to gift a chance to defend solidly and prove a threat in other box, almost nodding late winner.

Responded 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Another top display from the skipper, who has been solid of late and instrumental in recent clean sheets. Also so very nearly won it.

Instrumental 8

George Nurse

Always seems to use the ball well and did so again with more calm and composed defending. Long throw came to little this time.

Calm 7

Elliott Bennett

One of his best Town displays. Everywhere for his side both going forward and at the back. Goal-saving block and one strike cleared. Stunning delivery.

Delivery 8

David Davis

Cotterill felt he was the star man. Davis was everywhere in midfield again, scrapping and snapping at ankles, putting out fires.

Key 8

Luke Leahy

Another creative and busy display in the middle of the park. Never afraid to stick a foot in and his passing and delivery is so cultured.

Cultured 7

Josh Vela

Continued his recent trend of excellent form. Appears to have clicked into gear similar to last season with his driving runs and tireless workload.

Driving 8

Nathanael Ogbeta

A threat again. Some excellent delivery from his left flank. His confidence is in a good place, now regularly beating his man.

Confident 7

Ryan Bowman

Typically put in such a shift for the cause and went close on a couple of occasions. One skilful flick and one tame strike snatched.

Shift 7

Daniel Udoh

Not the goals he’s enjoyed of late but still very effective and a thorn in Crewe’s side. Won his headers, pinched the ball with his press, led the line and poked just wide.

Thorn 8

Substitutes