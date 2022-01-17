Crewe 0-0 Shrewsbury - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
Made a big one-on-one save early, offside but he wasn’t to know. Otherwise largely untested but he was excellent claiming crosses.
Dominant 7
Matt Pennington
Recovered from loose early pass to gift a chance to defend solidly and prove a threat in other box, almost nodding late winner.
Responded 8
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Another top display from the skipper, who has been solid of late and instrumental in recent clean sheets. Also so very nearly won it.
Instrumental 8
George Nurse
Always seems to use the ball well and did so again with more calm and composed defending. Long throw came to little this time.
Calm 7
Elliott Bennett
One of his best Town displays. Everywhere for his side both going forward and at the back. Goal-saving block and one strike cleared. Stunning delivery.
Delivery 8
David Davis
Cotterill felt he was the star man. Davis was everywhere in midfield again, scrapping and snapping at ankles, putting out fires.
Key 8
Luke Leahy
Another creative and busy display in the middle of the park. Never afraid to stick a foot in and his passing and delivery is so cultured.
Cultured 7
Josh Vela
Continued his recent trend of excellent form. Appears to have clicked into gear similar to last season with his driving runs and tireless workload.
Driving 8
Nathanael Ogbeta
A threat again. Some excellent delivery from his left flank. His confidence is in a good place, now regularly beating his man.
Confident 7
Ryan Bowman
Typically put in such a shift for the cause and went close on a couple of occasions. One skilful flick and one tame strike snatched.
Shift 7
Daniel Udoh
Not the goals he’s enjoyed of late but still very effective and a thorn in Crewe’s side. Won his headers, pinched the ball with his press, led the line and poked just wide.
Thorn 8
Substitutes
Subs not used: Burgoyne, Pierre, Daniels, Bloxham, Pyke, Janneh, Cosgrove.