Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury Town set to add competition to light area with second signing

Steve Cotterill confirmed Shrewsbury are closing in on their second signing of the window (AMA)

Cotterill explained after his side's 0-0 draw at Crewe in League One today that he is looking to add competition in area of his squad that lacks depth.

It is understood a central midfielder is set to check in at Montgomery Waters Meadow with Salop looking at another loan deal to add to the capture of Bristol City frontman Saikou Janneh at the beginning of the month.

Cotterill is looking to provide competition to midfield trio David Davis, Luke Leahy and Josh Vela who have been ever-presents in a consistent Town side of late. Current Leicester loan midfielder Khanya Leshabela is set to return to his parent club.

Asked about a new addition in the offing, Cotterill said: "Maybe, there might be something this week, yeah. I'm hoping.

"We were very close last week and I think that'll finally get over the line, maybe by the time we speak next in the Thursday press conference.

"Hopefully we can add one we've been working on and it'll give us a good little bit of competition in a certain area of the pitch where we haven't got a lot of competition."