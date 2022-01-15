Dan Udoh: Anfield experience will help me keep feet on the ground

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (left) and Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh battle for the ball

The Shrewsbury Town top scorer, who returns to his former club Crewe today with Salop, made it 10 goals in all competitions for the season with last weekend's memorable opener at Liverpool.

Udoh, 25, held his own against a Reds backline worth more than £100million and one of the highest rated defenders of his generation in Virgil van Dijk – the Dutchman who was keen to seek out Udoh's shirt at full-time.

Town's frontman now wants to make it 10 league goals for the season and will have piqued the interest of possible suitors further up the pyramid having added goals to his all-round tireless, physical displays.

But Udoh is all about remaining grounded, he insisted. The striker said: "For me personally last Sunday has probably made me – don't take this the wrong way – wary of having to keep my feet on the ground more and push for better for myself and the boys for how good we did.

"I know we ended up losing 4-1 but for 70 minutes how well we did against the former champions of England and world class players, how we can take it into the league.

"I know we're already doing well in the league, but if we can take that performance into the league, and get all the boys performing – I didn't think there was a bad performance there – if all of us can chip in and keep going we'll keep going and the only way will be up."

Udoh has another 18 months left on the Shrewsbury contact he was handed by boss Steve Cotterill in the summer, taking some supporters by surprise as the sole recipient of a new deal amid a mass exodus.

More goals mean an increased profile for the Nigeria-born favourite, who added: "That's the bonus for me, for the club, everything I'm doing is for the club.

"First and foremost Shrewsbury Town is my club. Whether I move on in two years' time, a year's time, Shrewsbury Town will always be my club.

"I will always look out for Shrewsbury Town and stuff like that.