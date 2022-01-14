Crewe boss David Artell hopeful of survival ahead of Shrewsbury Town test

The Alex climbed a place to 22nd in League One with the midweek 2-1 success which reduced their gap to safety to just four points.

Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury make the short trip to Cheshire, backed by a sell-out away allocation, as the hosts face a tight turnaround tomorrow. Visitors Salop, in 15th, know just three points separate them and 12th while just a second league win on the road could condemn the Railwaymen in their fight to stay up.

Former Town loan defender Artell, meanwhile, has overseen his side’s improvement of late and Crewe have now won four in seven games. He feels he has seen qualities in his side for a successful survival push.

“They were all in the bottom corner, together. I can’t question their attitude, application or togetherness,” Artell said.

“We have a huge half a season to go for this football club but if they stick together they are going to give themselves the best chance. That is part of my job and everyone’s job.

“Are we going to fall out? We might but only in a professional manner. We are all going to be mates at the end of the day.

“We are going to stick together. We know what we are. If we keep playing like we played the other night – battling and fighting, all those words that maybe you don’t always associate with Crewe.

“But if we keep playing like we did, with hunger and heart, mixed in with ability, then we give ourselves a chance.”