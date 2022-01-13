Shrewsbury's Daniel Udoh has league goal target in sight

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

Udoh, 25, took his goal tally in all competitions for the season to 10 with his opener at Liverpool before the Reds mounted a comeback.

The former Crewe striker, who heads back to Gresty Road with Steve Cotterill’s men on Saturday, has struck seven times in league action and revealed his next target is reaching double figures in the third tier.

Udoh’s previous best goal return was at neighbours AFC Telford United where he plundered in 19 league goals and 26 in all competitions in the 2018/19 season, before joining Town that summer.

“My target for the whole season was to get 10 goals,” said Udoh, who leads Ryan Bowman by one goal in the Town scoring charts.

“I think in the last two years (together) I got nine, so my target was to get 10 in the whole season.

“The manager had told me I need to pick up my goals and now I’ve got that, another 10 will do! I’m joking, but I’ll keep pushing on, it’ll be nice to get 10 in the league and keep going on.”

Udoh’s fine finish from a Nathanael Ogbeta cross at Anfield was the latest in a number of Town goals of late worked from the left.

Shrewsbury have been particularly prominent from that area of the pitch and work specifically on creating goals from build-up between Ogbeta, midfielder Luke Leahy and left-sided centre-half George Nurse.

“It was a great goal, they’re the type of goals we’ve been scoring of late,” Cotterill continued.

“So that isn’t a surprise, if you look into the pre-match build-up, Peter (Krawietz, Liverpool assistant) and Jurgen (Klopp) in his programme notes were very complimentary of our team, how we play.

“They say we play proper football, you know, when that comes from guys like that, who’ve been at the top of he game for a long time, we’re very proud of that. It’s very kind of them to say that.”

Cotterill said of his prolific front two: “That (respect) was there. They (Liverpool) mentioned about our strikers – I could’ve kept them on but once Liverpool got the third we probably weren’t going to get back into it, being a realist.