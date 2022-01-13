Sam Cosgrove and Khanya Leshabela still with Shrewsbury Town as loan target closes in

Sam Cosgrove in action for Town at Wigan in early December. It remains to be seen where he will spend the remainder of the season (AMA).

It remains to be seen whether the duo, who are at Town from Birmingham City and Leicester City respectively, will remain Shrewsbury players beyond January. Neither have featured regularly for Salop.

Manager Steve Cotterill previously said he intends to review the loan deals in January.

Town have already brought Bristol City striker Saikou Janneh in on loan this month and it is understood another loan is set to follow as Cotterill looks to improve his options in a couple of departments.

Blues striker Cosgrove, whose two Town goals came within his first seven appearances by September 11, trained today at Sundorne Castle as speculation continues over his future.

Reports in Scotland claimed Dundee had failed in a bid to bring Cosgrove, 25, back to the Premiership after agreeing a loan with Birmingham but the former Aberdeen frontman opted against the switch because he is keen to stay in England.

He has also been touted for a possible loan switch to League Two Salford after his few months in Shropshire has not worked out.

Shrewsbury assistant Aaron Wilbraham led pre-match press duties ahead of the trip to Crewe and said: "Sam's still here today and there's nothing to add with Sam at the moment.

"For the time being that's where it is."

Wilbraham could not confirm whether or not any new arrival would check in in time for the trip to Crewe.

Foxes midfielder Leshabela, 22, has just three substitute appearances in League One since joining in August.