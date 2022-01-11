Shrewsbury Town fined £3,750 by FA after admitting discipline breach

Shrewsbury and Accrington Stanley have been fined by the FA after admitting a disciplinary breach (AMA)

Town were dealt a £3,750 fine for their behaviour towards the end of the recent goalless home draw against Accrington Stanley on December 29.

The incident, which occurred six minutes from time, was believed to be reaction from both sets of players to a strong tackle on Town's Daniel Udoh. Two players, one from either side, were booked.

Accrington were fined £3,375 for their part in the altercation after both clubs admitted a breach of rule E20.1, failing to ensure their players behaved in an orderly fashion. An independent regulatory commission imposed the fine.