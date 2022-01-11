Dave Edwards: Udoh shows he could be next to make big step up

The only way is up! Daniel Udoh’s form will not have gone unnoticed by sides in the leagues above. His could be a similar career path to the likes of Jamie Vardy. Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Carabao Cup quarter final match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday December 22, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 9, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Leicester. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

And I was delighted to see Steve Cotterill’s side give it a real good go at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp named a really strong side – which surprised me a little bit. And before kick-off, it looked a daunting task.

But after a mundane start which saw Liverpool dominate possession, Shrewsbury really began to grow in stature.

And to get that moment, to go 1-0 up in front of the Town fans at Anfield – that was incredible.

I’ve spoken to a few fans who were at the game and they say it’s the best ‘limbs’ moment they have had following Shrewsbury.

It was amazing.

And I was delighted that it was Daniel Udoh who got the goal.

I feel like I talk about Dan every week in this column. But he deserves so much praise for the player he has become.

That was his 10th goal of the season.

But it’s not just the fact he has found his scoring touch, it’s his work-rate that makes him a top, top, player.

When he arrived from AFC Telford United, plenty of people doubted him.

He needed time to adapt. And transfer window, after transfer window he fell further down the pecking order with new players arriving.

But I have seen his work-rate from inside the dressing room. And I knew he was going to be a success because he is such a nice kid.

He is completely dedicated to becoming the best player he can be.

He’s the type of lad who you have to drag off the training field.

You have to look after him because he is the type who can overdo it.

And I’ve got no doubt that teams in the Championship will now look at him because they’ll know – even if he doesn’t score – Dan always gives you a performance.

He is still young at 25 years old. And he has gained a lot of life experience coming through non-league.

You look at the likes of Andre Gray and Jamie Vardy who had a similar path – Dan could be the next one to make the step up.

While, overall, Shrewsbury’s trip to Anfield was hugely positive, I was devastated to read a group of Town fans were filmed on social media singing songs mocking the Hillsborough disaster.

I am a real home boy. I love Shropshire. And I’m immensely proud to say I am from Shrewsbury.

Whenever anyone asks me where I am from, I always say how great Shrewsbury is.

It became a bit of a running theme throughout my career – people think I am deluded because I always say it’s the best place in the country.

But that is what I believe – and I believe it because of the people.

Shrewsbury is a fantastic town with a wonderful community spirit.

And when I saw what happened it really made me sad because that is not us at all.

I was devastated to see a few idiots put a bad name on this amazing place.

But I know the club are on top of it and they are working with West Mercia Police and Merseyside Police to find those responsible.