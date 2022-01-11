Daniel Udoh: Bring Shrewsbury FA Cup form into league

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1.

With the dust settled on Town's afternoon to remember despite a 4-1 third round exit at the hands of the Reds, attention turns back to the bread and butter of league action.

Steve Cotterill's men are back on the road again next time out with Saturday's short trip to struggling Crewe, who are second-bottom, albeit have won half of their league games this season – two – in their last four outings.

Shrews remain 15th in the third tier standings after some rivals played during a weekend of Cup action. After sampling the experience of competing against some of the world's top players, Udoh has called on Town to take confidence from their showing into league action as look to push to close the gap of just three points between themselves and 12th.

"It just showed their quality, how different the levels are from League One to the Premier League," said Udoh, who made it 10 goals for the season with his fine strike at the Anfield Road end.

"This might sound a bit crazy, but there's not that much of a gap, I don't think. Their quality shone out through the 11, but little one per cents that I can improve my game, the team can improve our game, to take us tot he next level.

"We'll never come up against opposition like that in our league. It shows if we can do it for 70 minutes, I know it was 2-1, but why can't we take that into the league?"

Former AFC Telford man Udoh added on Sunday's experience and his journey to Anfield from non-league: "This is what it's about. I remember when I was younger a coach told me 'if you think this is the biggest game you're going to play, then it will be'.

"I said that to young Nat (Ogbeta) as well, just to give him a bit of confidence that he'll get moments like this again.