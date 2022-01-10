FA Cup: Liverpool 4 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Made one top early save and then helped keep his side in it early in the second half at 2-1. Pretty blameless for the goals, but will be disappointed to concede four.

Big stops 6

Matt Pennington

Played a big part in organising the Salop backline that stood firm for more than an hour. Headed and cleared well, unfortunately unable to make a telling contribution at other end this time.

Organised 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Defended well for the most part and can be happy with his performance but the unfortunate victim of a handball just before half-time that gave the Reds a killer second.

Unfortunate 6

George Nurse

Caught the eye, particularly in the first half, with some composed defending to keep the Reds out. Was one of a number of Town players to use the ball well when they got it.

Comfortable 7

Elliott Bennett

Some really good use of the ball down his right flank had Vela, Udoh and others interested early on. Used his experience well to tidy up and win challenges for Town. A good display.

Top use of ball 7

David Davis

Tireless in the middle of the park for Salop, winning his battles and busying himself among the midfield. Worked as hard as ever as part of a solid central Town unit that certainly held their own until late on.

Battled 7

Luke Leahy

Used the ball with typical coolness and composure. Not afraid to get stuck in and won the ball countless times. A top display in the heart of midfield.

Classy 7

Josh Vela

One of Salop’s star performers. Ran all day for his side and made life very difficult at times for the Reds defence and midfield. Shrews needed him at his running best and he wasn’t far off.

Shone 8

Nathanael Ogbeta

His delivery was inspired. Supreme quality from the left created Town’s goal and almost another. Willing attacker and worried Reds’ backline.

Quality 8

Ryan Bowman

Almost managed himself a dream moment with a bullet header ruled out for offside and another saved by Kelleher. Worked hard all afternoon.

Unlucky 7

Daniel Udoh

What more can you say? A 10th goal of the season in unbelievable style in front of 5,600 Town fans. Ran Van Dijk and Co into the ground. What dreams are made of.

Dream moment 8

Substitutions