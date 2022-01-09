Key battles: Where tie could be won

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Ryan Bowman v Joe Gomez

Daniel Udoh may not be nailed on to start through injury but Bowman should, and he also has nine goals this term.

Bowman will run at the makeshift Reds defence all afternoon and has that right-place-right-time quality to his game.

Gomez has been out in the cold since a long-term injury for Liverpool.

He will have his hands full.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell v Roberto Firmino

Brazilian Firmino needs no introduction but does need game time following injury and a bout of Covid.

He could well get the nod to lead the line for the hosts, in which case Town’s experienced skipper Ebanks-Landell needs to use all his nous and physicality to deny the clever Reds frontman.

Nathanael Ogbeta v Neco Williams

Ogbeta has been growing as the season goes on and is in good form down Shrewsbury’s left.

He is likely to come up against Wrexham-born Wales international Williams, who played twice against Town last time.

Williams is a forward-thinking full-back and won’t hesitate to attack Ogbeta, who will require George Nurse’s cover.

Luke Leahy v James Milner

The midfield battle will be critical – Town’s 3-5-2 v Liverpool’s 4-3-3.

Milner, 36 this week, is likely to be involved.