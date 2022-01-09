FA Cup: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury - Report

Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh celebrates (PA)

Udoh powered in his 10th goal of the season from Nathanael Ogbeta's excellent cross before half hour to leave Steve Cotterill's men and 5,600 away fans in third round dreamland.

The celebrations were inspired and will live long in the memory before Jurgen Klopp's men hit back.

Starlet Kaide Gordon, 17, levelled seven minutes later before Fabinho converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time after an Ethan Ebanks-Landell handball.

Town pushed in the second half but were less effective going forward and two late goals from substitute Roberto Firmino and another Fabinho strike sealed it.

Shrewsbury certainly improved on their February 2020 Merseyside disappointment and gave their illustrious hosts a real fright front of a packed Anfield. Ryan Bowman had a goal ruled out for offside at 1-1 as relentless Town impressed.

Shrews received a fitness boost ahead of kick-off as goal hero Udoh was passed fit following his hamstring scare. He partnered fellow top scorer Bowman in a familiar Shrewsbury starting XI.

New loan signing from Bristol City Saikou Janneh took his place on the bench in his first Town involvement. Tom Bloxham returned from a three-match ban as a substitute.

Liverpool's team news confirmed an extremely experienced and expensively-assembled backline packed with senior stars as Klopp, back from Covid to take charge, paid Salop the ultimate respect.

It was notably led by captain Virgil van Dijk, previously the world's most expensive defender, and alongside Frenchman Ibou Konate, the Reds' £30million summer acquisition.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson, back from a three-game ban, started at left-back, with Northern Ireland international youngster Conor Bradley on the right.

Fabinho, the Brazilian international, and key Liverpool midfielder, anchored the middle of the pitch. Curtis Jones, Liverpool's youngest-ever captain in this fixture three years ago, was on the left of the frontline.

The Reds frontline was somewhat less familiar and experienced. It included first starts for striker Max Woltman and attack-minded midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

It was always likely that The Reds, regardless of what side they named, would dominate the ball and the first 20 or 25 minutes played out that way.

Shrewsbury, though, to their credit, worked tirelessly to hassle and harry their hosts and, on occasion, it worked well. Cotterill's men then looked calm in possession and used the ball well.

There were certainly no rabbits in the headlights.

The Reds were mostly in charge of possession for 20 minutes of little action as Marko Marosi was called into a first save, a strong left hand, to keep out Gordon's low strike.

Josh Vela powered at Robertson down Town's right to get the away end going. They responded as the decibel levels rose.

Udoh was in the mood, he raced on to a good Elliott Bennett pass and almost beat keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to the race.

Van Dijk nodded over a Robertson set-piece as a Reds fan screamed 'come on, it's Shrewsbury'. The hosts wanted more and, by minute 27, the contest took flight.

Ogbeta had just flashed a wicked cross just in front of his onrushing Town team-mates, with nobody able to apply a touch.

Then, moments later, bedlam. What a moment.

Ogbeta skinned young right-back Bradley and this time his cross was inch-perfect to beat Konate and there was Udoh, with an expert run, to thrash in a rising half-volleyed finish high beyond Kelleher at the Anfield Road end.

The celebrations had to be seen to be believed. They were something quite special and a moment to saviour for every Town fans present.

And Town kept going! They forced a corner in front of rampant fans with Liverpool rattled. Jones then shot over from a distance for the frustrated hosts.

The Reds pulled level just seven minutes after falling behind. A ball from the right was worked low into Gordon and from their the former Derby youngster showed his class.

His touch and turn was classy and his left-footed finish from eight yards lethal for a first senior goal.

The breathless contest swung this way and that before half-time.

A minute later Town thought they were ahead again. An inch-perfect Luke Leahy cross was powered in by the head of Bowman. Kelleher's fingertips weren't enough, but the offside flag came to Liverpool's rescue.

The relentless Udoh raced through from halfway on goal before the break, holding off the retreating Konate, to fire into the side netting before a delayed flag.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, a dagger to Town hearts as skipper Ebanks-Landell was penalised for a handball as van Dijk was poised to attack Robertson's delivery.

Referee David Coote pointed immediately to the spot and Brazil international Fabinho made no mistake, finding the bottom left as Marosi went the wrong way.

Klopp introduced Takumi Minamino at the interval and Firmino would follow less than 20 minutes later. Before that Marosi had to be at his best to keep out youngster Dixon-Bonner from close range.

The start of the second half followed the trend of the first. Klopp's men dominated the ball but did little with it. Their fans wanted more, Shrews worked tirelessly.

Udoh, Bowman and Vela were everywhere, ready to pounce on Liverpool errors as concentration waned.

Town hopes received an injection from slack Liverpool play with 20 minutes left. The visitors broke three-on-three on a couple of occasions but couldn't find the killer pass.

The hosts put the tie to bed with 12 minutes left. Tyler Morton crossed low from the left, the ball pinballed for Firmino who had time to backheel in.

Compatriot Fabinho crashed in his second amid a flurry of stoppage time subs. Town fans cared little on an afternoon their side did them proud.

TEAMS

Liverpool (4-3-3):

Kelleher; Bradley, van Dijk (c), Konate, Robertson (Tsimikas, 90); Fabinho, Morton (Norris, 90), Dixon-Bonner (Firmino, 64); Jones, Woltman (Minamino, 45), Gordon (Frauendorf, 80).

Subs not used: Adrian, Matip, Mabaya, Balagizi.

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

Marosi; Pennington, Ebanks-Landell (c), Nurse; Bennett (Daniels, 88), Davis, Leahy (Caton, 90), Vela, Ogbeta (Pierre, 82); Udoh (Janneh, 82), Bowman (Bloxham, 82).

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Cosgrove, Pyke, Caton, Craig.

Attendance: tbc